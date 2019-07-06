Champlain Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $25.34 Million as Stock Value Rose; Provident Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) by $6.01 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 267,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 633,744 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 55.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 316,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 570,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 219,261 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 136,478 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $507,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Partners Lc accumulated 280,778 shares. Frontier Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 325,572 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 1,060 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 494,942 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 119,898 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 26,813 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,900 shares. Minnesota-based First Light Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 2.93% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd holds 2.26 million shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP owns 38,966 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 810,410 shares. Rhenman & Asset Mngmt has 260,000 shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 5,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $932,974 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $82,257 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 45.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

