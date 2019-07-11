Champlain Investment Partners Has Raised By $2.58 Million Its Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position; Pivotal Software Class A (PVTL) Sellers Increased By 2.34% Their Shorts

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) stake by 1.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 35,405 shares as Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO)’s stock rose 27.94%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 2.39 million shares with $175.06M value, up from 2.35 million last quarter. Medidata Solutions Inc. now has $5.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 677,302 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M

Pivotal Software Inc Class A (NYSE:PVTL) had an increase of 2.34% in short interest. PVTL’s SI was 7.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.34% from 7.13 million shares previously. With 1.44 million avg volume, 5 days are for Pivotal Software Inc Class A (NYSE:PVTL)’s short sellers to cover PVTL’s short positions. The SI to Pivotal Software Inc Class A’s float is 10.64%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 1.94 million shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has risen 7.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $938,400 activity. The insider Bergmann Rouven sold 12,512 shares worth $938,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication accumulated 10 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 10,950 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 169,619 shares. Bank accumulated 9,215 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). 299 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 12,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 42,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 32,843 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 20,365 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 11,700 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) stake by 206,720 shares to 1.61M valued at $78.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced New Relic Inc. stake by 16,875 shares and now owns 1.72 million shares. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) was reduced too.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) rating on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target.