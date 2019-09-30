Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding by $31.60 Million; Market Value Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.68 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 153,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.23 million, down from 165,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 216,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 956,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.05M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 727,103 shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Grp Inc owns 2,208 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 2,775 were accumulated by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund has 3,413 shares. Mariner Limited Company, Kansas-based fund reported 1,952 shares. Sei has 117,465 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 28,900 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs owns 5,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14 were reported by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Com. Shine Advisory Services invested in 0.07% or 1,025 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Com has 785,212 shares. Sands Cap Management Ltd Company has 219,144 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc invested in 357,158 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya Lc stated it has 90,617 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,162 shares.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13M for 34.73 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25,730 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $147.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 84,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 149,760 shares to 394,173 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 92,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.