Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Synopsys (SNPS) Holding By $7.71 Million; Last Week New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Coverage

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) stake by 8.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 60,225 shares as Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 665,597 shares with $85.66M value, down from 725,822 last quarter. Synopsys Inc. now has $21.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.71. About 503,421 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83

Among 3 analysts covering New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. New Senior Investment Group has $800 highest and $6.2500 lowest target. $7.08’s average target is 5.67% above currents $6.7 stock price. New Senior Investment Group had 6 analyst reports since May 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 17. See New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $5.2500 New Target: $6.2500 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral New Target: $7.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

It closed at $6.7 lastly. It is down 2.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Senior Investment CFO resigns – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Announces CFO Transition – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consider This Before Buying New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior: Don’t Focus On The Headlines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 7.91% more from 55.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 42,500 shares. Voya Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 34,152 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 485,601 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 54,974 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 32,183 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd has 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 12.52 million shares. 153,016 were accumulated by Swiss Natl Bank. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 17,163 shares. United Automobile Association owns 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 14,071 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 31,840 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 0% or 297,697 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp stated it has 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). 472,421 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1.95 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Develop Portfolio of DesignWare IP for TSMC 5nm FinFET Plus (N5P) Process – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate for Certification on 5nm Process Technologies to Address Next-generation HPC, Mobile Design Requirements – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Synopsys Extends Portfolio of Cloud Computing IP with 112G Ethernet PHY for Hyperscale Data Center SoCs – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor and Synopsys Renew Partnership on FPGA Synthesis Tools – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $135.60’s average target is -3.63% below currents $140.71 stock price. Synopsys had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $15700 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 12.89M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company owns 6,215 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Robecosam Ag has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Credit Agricole S A invested in 45,200 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 5,391 shares. 42,193 were reported by Dorsey Wright Assoc. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,423 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,474 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company holds 23,381 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 4,379 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 287,245 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 596,764 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 94,993 shares.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 48.19 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) stake by 95,335 shares to 823,235 valued at $152.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Welbilt Inc stake by 117,915 shares and now owns 6.46M shares. Yext Inc. was raised too.