Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) Position By $36.99 Million; GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GasLog Partners has $27 highest and $18 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 16.30% above currents $19.2 stock price. GasLog Partners had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Friday, March 8 report. See GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23 New Target: $18 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) stake by 16.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 1.12M shares as Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA)’s stock rose 4.40%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 5.65 million shares with $191.94M value, down from 6.77 million last quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco now has $4.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 8,248 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction

GasLog Partners LP, a master limited partnership, focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters. The company has market cap of $919.09 million. The firm has a fleet of nine LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters, each of which had a multi-year time charter. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio.

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GasLog Partners: Continuing To Perform Well – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Closing of the GasLog Glasgow Acquisition from GasLog Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Partners LP Announces New Multi-Year Charter Agreement with Gunvor – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 6,660 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 11,050 shares to 253,475 valued at $56.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) stake by 204,255 shares and now owns 2.13 million shares. Msa Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA) was raised too.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.69M for 46.87 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “1 Stock to Buy to Protect Against a Recession – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.