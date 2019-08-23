Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Position in Woodward (WWD) by $58.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; Radcom LTD (RDCM) Holder Raging Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.23 Million as Shares Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 8,851 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (WWD) by 59.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 623,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 417,950 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.66M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.74. About 119,095 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mannkind Corp by 2.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 18,840 shares to 927,470 shares, valued at $77.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 11,990 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 6,700 shares. Parametric Associate Llc holds 0.02% or 189,265 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 394,940 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or invested in 3.85% or 126,062 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc holds 80,740 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.76 million shares. 38,144 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. 98,072 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,191 shares. Pier Limited Liability Corporation reported 75,229 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0.01% or 33,686 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd holds 30,450 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Voya Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 655,930 shares.