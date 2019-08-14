Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Nuvasive (NUVA) Stake by $14.84 Million; Shares Rose; Take (TTWO) Shares Rose While Miracle Mile Advisors Has Cut Position

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $126.61. About 131,249 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NUVA) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 264,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.21M, down from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 8,951 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Rev $1.1B-$1.11B; 05/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors ISASS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 11,259 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Ls Ltd Llc reported 2,940 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.25M shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). 903,376 are owned by Victory. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 41,598 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 22,384 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 4,647 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 702,286 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.49% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 593,003 shares. Glenmede Com Na invested in 532,565 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standex International Corporat (NYSE:SXI) by 28,925 shares to 707,945 shares, valued at $51.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 33,318 shares to 508,220 shares, valued at $56.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.14% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 405,291 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc owns 8,605 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Palestra Cap Ltd Liability holds 971,225 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Bluestein R H And has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Citigroup holds 127,884 shares. 21,539 are owned by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 1,357 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,113 shares in its portfolio. 82,243 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 196 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 96,000 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.29% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).