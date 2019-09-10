Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake; Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Sellers Decreased By 3.52% Their Shorts

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS) stake by 7.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 266,210 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 3.22 million shares with $207.65 million value, down from 3.48 million last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc. now has $3.27B valuation. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 589,111 shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had a decrease of 3.52% in short interest. BDX's SI was 4.72M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.52% from 4.90M shares previously. With 1.41M avg volume, 3 days are for Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)'s short sellers to cover BDX's short positions. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $260.36. About 1.33 million shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.99 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 91.1 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 5.70% above currents $260.36 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 6 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Pa reported 3,435 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability holds 2,190 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt owns 500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc accumulated 1,215 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 3,175 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Com has invested 0.51% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Naples Advsrs Lc owns 1,735 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has 2,743 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 111,668 shares. 1,900 were reported by Schnieders Cap Mngmt. The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ami Asset Mgmt Corp reported 182,577 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 832,129 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity. $169,516 worth of stock was bought by Smith Gary Dale on Monday, May 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 15.10% above currents $58.21 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $6400 target. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Valvoline Inc. stake by 123,035 shares to 4.10M valued at $76.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dentsply Sirona Inc. stake by 80,555 shares and now owns 2.89 million shares. Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,860 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 417,405 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 131,997 shares. Hightower Advsrs owns 42,398 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 117,428 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 6,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 62,553 shares. Verition Fund Management owns 14,005 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd owns 17,396 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 5,260 shares.