Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 545,565 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 403,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.80 million, down from 949,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 12,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 73,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.21. About 477,433 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10,140 shares to 408,755 shares, valued at $74.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

