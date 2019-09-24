Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holding; Amphenol (APH) Sellers Increased By 16.2% Their Shorts

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 325,055 shares as Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 2.07M shares with $186.91 million value, down from 2.39 million last quarter. Medidata Solutions Inc. now has $5.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 1.63 million shares traded or 63.49% up from the average. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) had an increase of 16.2% in short interest. APH’s SI was 3.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.2% from 2.84M shares previously. With 1.42 million avg volume, 2 days are for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)’s short sellers to cover APH’s short positions. The SI to Amphenol Corporation’s float is 1.11%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 743,192 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.87 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 24 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Among 3 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106’s average target is 13.15% above currents $93.68 stock price. Amphenol had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded the shares of APH in report on Tuesday, April 2 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold Amphenol Corporation shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 39,087 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And reported 8,794 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Company owns 3,000 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 3,364 shares. Harvey Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 3,347 shares. Hightower accumulated 93,724 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 2.24M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hudock Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 12,060 are held by Southeast Asset Advisors. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 428,085 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 830 were accumulated by Ftb Incorporated. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 3,753 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 929,762 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 101,421 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.08% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc holds 0.12% or 17,139 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.08% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Trexquant Invest Lp reported 22,888 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 10,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Ranger Management Ltd Partnership invested in 1.39% or 224,495 shares. S&Co Inc reported 3,500 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 25,216 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 346,180 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) stake by 19,570 shares to 1.09M valued at $32.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pure Storage Inc. Class A stake by 2.63 million shares and now owns 12.48 million shares. Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) was raised too.

