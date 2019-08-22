Champlain Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Stake by $8.12 Million as Shares Rose; Weatherstone Capital Management Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Trimmed by $661,815 as Market Valuation Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 37,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 889,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.04M, up from 851,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $250.07. About 15,248 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 64.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 5,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $222.29. About 468,499 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd holds 8,686 shares. Anchor stated it has 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bell Bancorporation accumulated 0.16% or 3,197 shares. Country Tru Savings Bank reported 1,399 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 1.08% or 161,503 shares. 32,608 were accumulated by Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv. Nomura holds 59,026 shares. Headinvest Lc holds 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,821 shares. Moreover, Yorktown And has 0.68% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,845 shares. Cumberland Limited reported 17,939 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 1.63M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Partners Ltd has 0.92% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bahl Gaynor accumulated 1.72 million shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 202,230 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $195.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. Class A by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.98% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Westwood owns 104,534 shares. 1,141 were reported by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. 1,553 are held by Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated. Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.26% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Qs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 8,169 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 10 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 57,377 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 0.14% or 261,124 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.01% or 3,306 shares in its portfolio. 8,918 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Mason Street Llc owns 5,803 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.