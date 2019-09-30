Champlain Investment Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Logmein (LOGM) by $4.15 Million as Share Price Declined; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc. (LOGM) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 56,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.15M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 334,638 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 90,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 8.90M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389.71M, down from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 8.01M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 11/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO SEEK BUYER FOR KLOECKNER BONDS; 18/04/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS WON’T SEE LARGE FURTHER COST CUTS AFTER RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley posts record first quarter profit; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 — Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH); 14/03/2018 – MS DECISION SAID TO AFFECT 15 FUNDS ON BANK’S UCITS PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers To Sign Morgan Burnett; 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.78 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Roku Shares Clobbered as Analyst Says Sell – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Direct Lending files for BDC registration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley: A Bank To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley – Now’s Not The Time – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley adds Seagate’s chairman to its board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 129,230 shares to 602,495 shares, valued at $36.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 169,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluemar Lc holds 1.1% or 86,420 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 188,201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 15,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 442,760 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc holds 19,250 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.22% or 215,000 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.77M shares. Buckingham Capital has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Washington Trust reported 14,952 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.03% or 379,870 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt reported 14,908 shares. 102,928 are held by Savings Bank Of The West. Howard Hughes Med Institute accumulated 100,000 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.43% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 5,276 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 436,099 shares. Next Fin Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 4,821 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 91,489 shares in its portfolio. 3,449 were reported by Shelton Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 28,008 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 5,300 shares stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ameritas Prns has 14,496 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 95,400 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 280 shares. 5,696 are held by Trexquant Investment L P. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 325,055 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $186.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV) by 230,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,850 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).