Champlain Investment Partners Has Increased Its John Bean Technologies Corpora (JBT) Position; Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Has 1.77 Sentiment

Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.59, from 3.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 39 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 22 sold and reduced their holdings in Biolife Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 6.36 million shares, down from 11.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Biolife Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 17 Increased: 19 New Position: 20.

Sandler Capital Management holds 0.98% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. for 867,768 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 52,750 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 29,045 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 224,623 shares.

More notable recent BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mustang Bio on board with BioLife’s CryoStor – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “iVexSol picks up $2 mln debt funding – PE Hub” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BioLife Solutions Strengthens Sales Team with Key Leadership Additions – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mustang Bio Adopts CryoStor® Freeze Media and evo® Cold Chain System for Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Distribution – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. The company has market cap of $323.62 million. The Company’s products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. It has a 122.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.

The stock decreased 7.10% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 260,687 shares traded or 30.86% up from the average. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) has risen 7.50% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Expects to Achieve GAAP Operating Profitability for First Time in 2018; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Ch; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions

Analysts await BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BLFS’s profit will be $194,715 for 415.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by BioLife Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% negative EPS growth.

