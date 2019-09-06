Champlain Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake in Masimo (MASI) as Stock Value Rose; As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Market Value Rose, Holder Credit Suisse Ag Increased Position

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 34.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 20,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 79,813 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 59,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.68. About 607,404 shares traded or 13.08% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 795,720 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.03M, down from 798,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $155.6. About 338,667 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 30,498 shares to 165,861 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 119,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,918 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,665 were reported by James Invest Research. 181,223 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. London Of Virginia invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Com holds 0.07% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 5,859 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc reported 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Stanley holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 1,766 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 35,353 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 120,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.05% stake. Sirios Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 265,268 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 21 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 597,891 shares. Raymond James Svcs Inc accumulated 43,780 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 13,267 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Clough Partners Lp has invested 0.15% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Td Asset invested in 0.02% or 82,229 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 408 shares. Paradigm Capital Management New York holds 0.67% or 55,190 shares. D L Carlson Gp Inc reported 1.85% stake. Apg Asset Nv reported 53,500 shares. Castleark holds 59,983 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 61,420 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Company owns 64,972 shares. Tributary Cap Management has 0.72% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 37,316 shares. Point72 Asset LP owns 69,519 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 66,300 shares. Bessemer Inc holds 16,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has 22,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.29 million for 54.79 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1,210 shares to 390,720 shares, valued at $115.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 85,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporat (NYSE:SXT).