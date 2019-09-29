Champlain Investment Partners Has Decreased Aptargroup (ATR) Holding By $3.49 Million; DRDGOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH A (DRDGF) SI Increased By 460.4%

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 28,175 shares as Aptargroup Inc. (ATR)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 1.62 million shares with $201.64 million value, down from 1.65M last quarter. Aptargroup Inc. now has $7.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 149,159 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

DRDGOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH A (OTCMKTS:DRDGF) had an increase of 460.4% in short interest. DRDGF’s SI was 2.87M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 460.4% from 511,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.497 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $20.98 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It currently has negative earnings.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Sensient Technologies Corporat (NYSE:SXT) stake by 27,100 shares to 1.84M valued at $135.15 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) stake by 25,610 shares and now owns 1.59 million shares. German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National Comml Bank In has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 205 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. 594,872 are owned by Williams Jones Assocs Llc. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 1,556 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 20,937 shares. Asset Management invested in 3,801 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 2,731 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc has 0.58% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 878,830 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 629,937 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 98,975 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 68,646 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 1,555 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84 million for 31.23 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.