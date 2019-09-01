Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut Workday Class A (WDAY) Holding by $59.06 Million; As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Share Value Declined, Whitebox Advisors Lowered Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 72.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 403,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 553,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 109,827 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. Class A (WDAY) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 307,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 753,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.26M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 8.14M shares traded or 377.72% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $551.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 2.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) by 77,845 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $305.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc. by 375,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporat (NYSE:SXT).