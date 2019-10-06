Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Holding; Polaris Capital Management Decreased Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Holding By $1.10 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) stake by 30.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 18,900 shares as Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)’s stock declined 5.61%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 42,427 shares with $2.47M value, down from 61,327 last quarter. Insight Enterprises Inc now has $2.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 362,763 shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) stake by 19.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 230,485 shares as Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 956,850 shares with $155.12 million value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Veeva Systems Inc Class A now has $23.11B valuation. The stock increased 3.38% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 1.81M shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Fortive Corp. stake by 75,955 shares to 2.11 million valued at $172.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) stake by 53,340 shares and now owns 891,965 shares. Simply Good Foods Co was raised too.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts cautiously optimistic after Veeva event – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva acquires healthcare marketer for $430M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva To Acquire Crossix For Healthcare Media Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic owns 1.69% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 10,190 shares. Atria Invests Limited invested in 0.05% or 16,870 shares. Westover Advisors Lc accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 498,239 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Leonard Green And Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 137,202 shares. 3,400 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 988 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 145,962 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Jag Cap Mngmt reported 2.95% stake. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 306 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 876,261 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.52 million for 93.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $174.38’s average target is 13.23% above currents $154 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 26 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 30 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 28. Needham maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Needham has “Buy” rating and $18700 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by SunTrust. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

More notable recent Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$51.59, Is It Time To Put Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Insight Enterprises to Host Investor Day on October 16, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Insight Accelerates Client IT Transformation Initiatives with Expanded IT Asset Discovery Capabilities – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insight Enterprises: Around 47% Upward Potential By 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 12.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NSIT’s profit will be $37.10 million for 13.86 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.49 actual earnings per share reported by Insight Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold NSIT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 1.25% more from 33.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Capital Management Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0.41% or 928,647 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Us State Bank De holds 648 shares. 25,001 were reported by Landscape Mngmt. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 166,343 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 27,853 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 119,786 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp reported 19,176 shares. 359,705 were reported by Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Com. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 6,694 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl accumulated 0% or 113,231 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Among 2 analysts covering Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Insight Enterprises has $6800 highest and $60 lowest target. $64’s average target is 13.15% above currents $56.56 stock price. Insight Enterprises had 3 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.