Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut Its Position in Omnicell (OMCL) as Market Value Rose; Visa (V) Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Upped Holding by $377,832 as Stock Price Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 55.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 316,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, down from 570,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 124,421 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $181.26. About 1.85M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Lc owns 5.87M shares for 4.96% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N Communications has 11,182 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 217,835 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 0.1% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 527,433 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 11,396 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 416,863 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spinnaker Tru stated it has 39,406 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Bamco Ny holds 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 152,562 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 43,400 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Cortland Associate Mo holds 491,271 shares. Private Trust Na holds 34,326 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Par Cap Inc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 450,000 shares.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,825 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 522,049 are owned by First Light Asset Lc. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 229,472 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Summit Creek Advisors Lc stated it has 176,722 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc invested in 1.1% or 203,993 shares. 25,638 are owned by Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 29,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Monroe Bankshares & Mi stated it has 25,943 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited stated it has 3,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,356 shares. Citadel Advisors accumulated 30,311 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.69% or 11,038 shares. Bluemountain Management Llc has 21,490 shares. 41,505 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 34.27 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 10,560 shares to 289,765 shares, valued at $36.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 74,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

