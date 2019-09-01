Champlain Investment Partners Has Boosted Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Stake by $17.58 Million; Caledonia Investments Plc Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $5.25 Million as Share Price Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 976,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 8.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.47 million, up from 7.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 2.87M shares traded or 27.97% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan to Fund Long-Term Growth Strategy; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To ‘BB-‘, Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings: Cutting Staff, Primarily at Its Corporate Headquarters in Denton, Texas; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 54c

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01 million, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 185,005 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $32.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 445,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa Sponsored Adr.

