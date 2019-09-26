Champlain Investment Partners Has Boosted Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Position; Bank Of Hawaii Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $432,291

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 142,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.93 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 291,168 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 8,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $118.48. About 1.77M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 95,180 shares to 313,575 shares, valued at $64.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 216,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,205 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.02% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Moore Cap Management LP owns 325,000 shares. Next Gp Incorporated invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Axa has invested 0.15% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). The New York-based Tenor Capital Management LP has invested 0.12% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Eagle Asset Management accumulated 358,392 shares or 0.14% of the stock. D L Carlson Invest Gp has 1.11% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability has 67,158 shares. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.04% or 27,405 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 63,850 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Charles Schwab Management holds 258,270 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company holds 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 19,000 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 14,428 shares stake.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ALTR and Q2 to Showcase App-Native Programmable Solutions for Data Security and Privacy at FinovateFall 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $8.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eaton Vance holds 0.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.89 million shares. Loudon Invest Llc invested 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 169,876 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Llc invested in 0.63% or 10,208 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs accumulated 219,678 shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com owns 125 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York holds 138,429 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv holds 40,486 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.79% or 4,643 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,530 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 258,408 shares. Moreover, Schulhoff Co has 1.42% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,744 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS: A Wide Moat Company For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Sleepy Session as Earnings Lurk Ahead – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS seen insulated from FedEx guidedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (BIV) by 11,601 shares to 18,439 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,867 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVE).