Champlain Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) by $6.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Kroger Co (KR) Holder Becker Capital Management Upped Stake by $30.43 Million as Shares Declined

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.17M, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 9.03M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 78,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.90M, up from 957,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 67,574 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 41,480 shares to 345,975 shares, valued at $57.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 152,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,095 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold INDB shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Management Llc holds 7,977 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Diversified Trust Co has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 75,707 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 87,769 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Everence Mgmt reported 5,100 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc invested in 0% or 98 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 260,761 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 5,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com reported 4,056 shares stake. Iowa-based Pecaut has invested 0.35% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Polaris Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Voya Management Ltd has 17,231 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 15,270 shares to 141,200 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,857 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).