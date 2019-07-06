Champlain Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Community Bank System (CBU) Position by $1.21 Million; American Intl Group New (AIG) Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Boosted Its Holding

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 20,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 806,220 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 785,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Community Bank System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 99,257 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group New (AIG) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 25,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,121 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 76,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.46 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 149,860 shares to 725,822 shares, valued at $83.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 266,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.22M shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 80,009 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 18,390 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 99,349 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 7,150 shares. Principal Grp holds 0.02% or 445,073 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 25,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 65,000 shares. Arrow Finance has 0.09% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 6,087 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 47,029 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 399,379 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. At Bancorp holds 4,000 shares. Amer International Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 38,083 shares. 153,821 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $706,076 activity.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Community Bank System (CBU) Announces Acquisition of Kinderhook Bank Corp. – StreetInsider.com” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Community Bank System Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), A Stock That Climbed 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.00M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 97,128 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 115,781 shares. 105 were reported by Td Capital Management Ltd. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 13,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 2.95 million were accumulated by Swiss State Bank. New York-based Donald Smith And Com Incorporated has invested 2.62% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 14,097 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 75,825 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3,266 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 82,546 shares. Illinois-based Harris LP has invested 2.8% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 147,500 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,619 shares to 5,066 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Invstmnt Bd Etf (LQD) by 6,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).