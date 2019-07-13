Champlain Investment Partners Decreased Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Stake; WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) stake by 17.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 82,560 shares as Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 387,455 shares with $49.32M value, down from 470,015 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc. Class A now has $15.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.42 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Among 3 analysts covering WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WageWorks had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. See WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jmp Securities New Target: $43.0000 60.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45 New Target: $65 Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Prosperity Bancshares Inc.(R) (NYSE:PB) stake by 47,085 shares to 2.03M valued at $140.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 15,675 shares and now owns 498,510 shares. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Exchanges Accuse Government of Ethics Lapse in Market-Data Fight – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 15,255 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 23,200 shares. Stephens Ar holds 571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.22% or 11.65M shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Baillie Gifford And Company stated it has 2.07M shares. Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 164,895 shares. Crosslink owns 121,595 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc, California-based fund reported 10,961 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 25,601 shares. 100 were reported by First Interstate Bank. Ci Invs Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 19,861 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WageWorks, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,590 are held by First Mercantile. Stifel Corp invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 226,022 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.09% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Pinebridge Invests L P invested in 27,868 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 15,100 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 6,382 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2.05M shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.19% or 934,458 shares in its portfolio. California-based Aperio Gru Ltd has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 112,062 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 23,697 shares.

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WAGE, ORIT, and HIVE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) on Behalf of WageWorks Shareholders and Encourages WageWorks Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “HealthEquity Is Buying WageWorks In A $2B Deal – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ HIVE, ORIT, WAGE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why WageWorks Stock Jumped 87% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 384,538 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Announces Organizational Changes and Provides Update on Financial Reporting Matters; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Continuing Review of Financial Statements, Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2017 — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY APPOINTS EDGAR MONTES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors (WAGE); 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Restatement Process Includes Review of Company’s Accounting Policies, Processes — Filing; 08/04/2018 – Rough Ride for Wageworks