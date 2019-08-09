Champlain Investment Partners Decreased Nuvasive (NUVA) Position By $14.84 Million; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG)

Among 6 analysts covering John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. John Wood Group PLC had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, April 3. As per Friday, July 5, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. Credit Suisse downgraded John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) on Thursday, May 9 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) on Tuesday, March 26 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by UBS. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 25. See John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 760.00 New Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 725.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 560.00 New Target: GBX 590.00 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 750.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 910.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Nuvasive Inc. (NUVA) stake by 10.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 264,990 shares as Nuvasive Inc. (NUVA)’s stock rose 9.90%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 2.28M shares with $129.21M value, down from 2.54 million last quarter. Nuvasive Inc. now has $3.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 220,108 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 05/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors ISASS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert

More recent John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is John Wood Group (LON:WG.) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG.) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG.) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 2.19% or GBX 10.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 465. About 1.46 million shares traded. John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WG News: 19/03/2018 – Willbros Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE; 19/03/2018 – Willbros: ‘Substantial Doubt’ Exists About Ability to Continue as a Going Concern; 19/03/2018 – WILLBROS GROUP INC WG.N SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $850 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Is In Discussions With Parties on Bridge Financing Through Close of a Sale; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Doesn’t Presently Satisfy NYSE’s Continued Listing Standard on Average Closing Price; 19/03/2018 – WILLBROS GROUP INC – MAINLINE PIPELINE PROJECT LOSSES HAVE “ADVERSELY IMPACTED” CO’S PROFITABILITY, CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Sees 2017 Rev $850M; 19/03/2018 – Willbros: Noncompliance With NYSE Listing Standard Doesn’t Cause Event of Default Under Debt Instruments; 19/03/2018 – WILLBROS GROUP INC – INITIATED STEPS TO CONSTRAIN NORTHEAST PIPELINE BUSINESS UNIT TO PIPELINE INTEGRITY WORK IN 2018; 19/03/2018 Willbros Announces Preliminary 2017 Operating Results; Assessing Strategic Options

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services to the gas and oil, and power generation industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.17 billion GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Asset Life Cycle Solutions West, Asset Life Cycle Solutions East, and Specialist Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers project and modification services, such as engineering, project management, repair orders, construction, commissioning, and fabrication services; activities and maintenance services; and industrial services, including access and containment, rope access, insulation, painting and protective coatings, positive pressure habitats, heat treatment, composite wrap, industrial cleaning, asbestos remediation, building construction and civil engineering, passive fire protection, and mechanical and piping support services, as well as electrical, control, and instrumentation services.

Among 8 analysts covering NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NuVasive had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 21. Jefferies downgraded NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NUVA in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets. BTIG Research maintained NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why NuVasive Stock Gained 14% in July – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUVA vs. RMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NuVasive (NUVA) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.