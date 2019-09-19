Champlain Investment Partners Decreased Its Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stake by $37.34 Million; As Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Stock Declined, Holder Churchill Management Lowered Position by $907,312

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 230,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 956,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.12 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.26. About 712,029 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 32,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 543,119 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55 million, down from 575,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 2.90 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 18/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $8bn natural gas deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust Commerce holds 34,363 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 22,773 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.34 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.35M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Delaware invested 0.79% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.39% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 70,792 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 32,179 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 234,191 shares. Mackenzie Fin accumulated 7,407 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg has 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 85,481 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 295,064 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 130,871 shares. 120 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 126,886 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 7,469 shares to 152,598 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 8,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).

More important recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.98 million for 17.07 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 89.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Reaches Key Milestone 18 Months Early – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 118,635 shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $180.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 143,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.06M shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 0.02% or 1,975 shares. Kepos LP has 9,421 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Mgmt invested in 369,062 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc owns 8,003 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Asset Management One invested in 0.07% or 91,388 shares. Hengehold Cap Llc reported 1,680 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 914,804 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Lc has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Envestnet Asset Management owns 145,962 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag holds 45,725 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 17,248 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs has 0.92% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).