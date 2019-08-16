Champlain Investment Partners Decreased Its Synopsys (SNPS) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 149,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 725,822 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.58M, down from 875,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $127.29. About 623,387 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $199.31. About 2.97 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 50,379 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,156 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 3.78 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl reported 26,910 shares. 219,121 are held by Oak Associate Limited Oh. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.73% or 90,077 shares. 12,732 were reported by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,419 shares. 112,123 are owned by Meyer Handelman. The New York-based Cibc Corp has invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 46,174 are owned by South State. Wheatland Advsr stated it has 0.43% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Community Bancorp Na has 0.34% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,869 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,965 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spectrum Grp Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 12,422 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 114,280 shares to 957,230 shares, valued at $77.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 33,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 969,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp..