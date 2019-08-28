Champlain Investment Partners Decreased Its Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Holding by $16.93 Million as Shares Rose; As Msci (MSCI) Market Value Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Position by $511,434

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 88,358 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57M, down from 90,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $231.32. About 132,989 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 19/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Closes Above 50-D-MA; 13/03/2018 – MSCI launches 12 new China equities indices; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 200-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – MSCI: A, B SHRS IN MSCI CHINA FREE INDEXES STARTING MAY REVIEW; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 445,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.94M, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 171,133 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 06/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 12/03/2018 – China Cardiovascular Drugs Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts (2018, 2022 and 2027) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Terumo® HX2″ Temperature Management System, Catalog No. 809810 The Terumo HX2; 24/05/2018 – GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE – IN NEGOTIATION WITH HOSPITAL OWNER FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN ZHONGLIAN CARDIOVASCULAR HOSPITAL; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS: QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease With Polypill Among Pars Cohort Participants, Iran; 14/05/2018 – Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022 by Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Cardiovascular & Other Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – DEAL BETWEEN CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES & CO AIMS TO IMPROVE CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN CHINA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 19,967 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 7,781 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 50,000 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Brown Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 3.75M shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited holds 0.05% or 24,400 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 223,403 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 22,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 23,644 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Sector Pension Board reported 32,100 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 463,213 shares. Dafna Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.94% or 56,200 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Lc holds 51,378 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 152,810 shares to 925,220 shares, valued at $71.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc.(R) (NYSE:PB) by 47,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,631 shares to 16,049 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

