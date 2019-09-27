Champlain Investment Partners Decreased Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding; Last Week Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Coverage

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Ansys Inc. (ANSS) stake by 23.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 95,180 shares as Ansys Inc. (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 313,575 shares with $64.23 million value, down from 408,755 last quarter. Ansys Inc. now has $18.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.72. About 220,973 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

Among 2 analysts covering Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbus McKinnon has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 30.35% above currents $36.44 stock price. Columbus McKinnon had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Sidoti. See Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Dougherty Rating: Buy New Target: $40.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/08/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) 16% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS To Host Investor Day On September 12, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ANSYS Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification on TSMC N5P and N6 Process Technologies – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS acquires auto tech company – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Mackay Shields Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 12,689 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 6,600 shares. Mawer Invest Management Ltd holds 0.79% or 594,807 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Inc Ny holds 2.14% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 2.60M shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc has 1,825 shares. Telemus Lc has 20,453 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc stated it has 15,220 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Private Harbour & Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 4,958 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.19% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 184,979 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) reported 18,746 shares stake. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc holds 5,831 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cleararc Inc invested 0.08% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 54.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 6.40% above currents $216.72 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, September 11. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 11 by JP Morgan. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, September 16. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 13 report.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stake by 253,560 shares to 2.19 million valued at $87.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) stake by 13,000 shares and now owns 965,240 shares. Fortive Corp. was raised too.

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$32.37, Is It Time To Put Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Manufacturer to add R&D center, 25 jobs in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $830.35 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 16.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.