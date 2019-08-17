Champlain Investment Partners Decreased By $58.59 Million Its Woodward (WWD) Position; Tpi Composites (TPIC) SI Increased By 16.92%

Tpi Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) had an increase of 16.92% in short interest. TPIC’s SI was 2.93 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.92% from 2.51M shares previously. With 468,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Tpi Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s short sellers to cover TPIC’s short positions. The SI to Tpi Composites Inc’s float is 10.01%. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 933,332 shares traded or 91.48% up from the average. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has declined 14.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TPIC News: 04/05/2018 – TPI POLENE POWER PCL TPIPP.BK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS 1,350 MLN BAHT VS 1,167 MLN BAHT; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRIDENT TPI HOLDING B3 CFR; OTLK REMAINS STABLE; 03/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLINGS OF $223.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Trident TPI, Tekni_Plex To ‘B-‘; Outlk Stable; 05/03/2018 Gaming Standards Association Creates Landmark TPI (Third-Party Interface) Standard, Streamlining iGaming Platform Interfaces; 03/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL BILLINGS OF BETWEEN $1.0 BLN AND $1.05 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC TPIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TPI POLENE COMMENTS ON SALES OUTLOOK IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – TPI POLENE PCL TPIPL.BK – QTRLY NET LOSS 49.5 MLN BAHT VS PROFIT 211.3 MLN BAHT

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Woodward Inc. (WWD) stake by 59.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 623,280 shares as Woodward Inc. (WWD)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 417,950 shares with $39.66M value, down from 1.04M last quarter. Woodward Inc. now has $6.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 225,674 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) stake by 204,255 shares to 2.13M valued at $66.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) stake by 17,400 shares and now owns 1.27M shares. Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was raised too.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Woodward, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:WWD) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Woodward (WWD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Woodward (WWD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Woodward (WWD) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 6,277 shares. 98,072 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 49,177 shares. Shell Asset Management Com owns 13,883 shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson stated it has 4,063 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 6,700 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 159,481 shares. Blair William Il has 20,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 577,110 shares. Automobile Association reported 8,507 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 9,844 shares stake. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh reported 0.16% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 86,961 shares. Brant Point Mngmt Limited has 0.18% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 15,000 shares.