Champlain Investment Partners Cut Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake By $17.04 Million; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 9.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 43,219 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 405,455 shares with $47.82M value, down from 448,674 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 14.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS) stake by 7.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 266,210 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 3.22 million shares with $207.65M value, down from 3.48M last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc. now has $2.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 194,724 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) stake by 46,875 shares to 693,505 valued at $118.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mgp Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) stake by 152,810 shares and now owns 925,220 shares. Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 14,005 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Ancora Advsrs Limited owns 139,115 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 69,303 shares. Dean Capital Management reported 1.14% stake. Sei Investments holds 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 112,490 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 4,027 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Company holds 75,250 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 29,773 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 131,997 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Point72 Asset LP has 1,088 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 553,800 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.02% or 7,218 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 165 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 32.83% above currents $50.44 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity. On Monday, May 6 Smith Gary Dale bought $169,516 worth of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 3,000 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.40% above currents $133.63 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, February 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,486 shares to 27,983 valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 138,272 shares and now owns 536,747 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

