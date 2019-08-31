Champlain Investment Partners Cut Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $25.08 Million; Share Value Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 202,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.14 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 1.89 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 430 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 52,001 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 286,102 shares. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.37% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 95,000 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 84,045 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.33% or 607,041 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). International holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 3,425 shares. 20,895 are held by Comerica Bankshares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa reported 3,680 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 16,230 shares. United Service Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 162,007 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com has 53,041 shares. 489,500 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argo Group International Holdi (NASDAQ:AGII) by 27,850 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $111.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 38,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

