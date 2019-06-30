Champlain Investment Partners Cut Position in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by $9.92 Million; Main Street Research Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Increased by $458,761 as Stock Value Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 206,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 715,953 shares traded or 131.23% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 2,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,599 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06 million, up from 96,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 2.91M shares traded or 60.66% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to host investor conference on June 20 – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Solar Energy Has Record Start to 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Latest Risk in Renewable Energy Investing: Wind Droughts – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 89,285 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $177.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 98,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HB Fuller Co (FUL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HB Fuller to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on June 26, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.