Champlain Investment Partners Cut John Bean Technologies Corpora (JBT) Stake; Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Shorts Raised By 8.62%

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased John Bean Technologies Corpora (JBT) stake by 0.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 3,790 shares as John Bean Technologies Corpora (JBT)’s stock rose 6.78%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 997,920 shares with $91.70M value, down from 1.00 million last quarter. John Bean Technologies Corpora now has $3.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 19,510 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) had an increase of 8.62% in short interest. CDTX’s SI was 949,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.62% from 874,300 shares previously. With 145,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s short sellers to cover CDTX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 1,948 shares traded. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 65.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDTX News: 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – STRIVE MET ALL OF ITS PRIMARY OBJECTIVES; 04/04/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics to Present Rezafungin Data at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases 2018; 10/05/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics 1Q Loss $16.7M; 21/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Provides Clinical Data Updates for its Lead Antifungal Rezafungin; 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of lnvasive Fungal Infections; 08/03/2018 Cidara Therapeutics to Present Rezafungin Data at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 2018 Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Cidara: Grant to Support Development of Immunotherapy Agents Targeting Multi-drug Resistant Gram-negative Bacterial Infections; 29/05/2018 – Rounds Report: TransEnterix Rallied While Cidara Enjoyed Significant Insider Purchases; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS – FAVORABLE SAFETY,TOLERABILITY,EFFICACY OBSERVED IN ONCE-WEEKLY ECHINOCANDIN FOR DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT INVASIVE FUNGAL INFECTIONS; 21/03/2018 – CDTX: STRIVE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRM POSITIVE EFFICACY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,967 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Limited has invested 0.45% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Barclays Plc accumulated 36,606 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.18% or 35,000 shares. Td Asset holds 0% or 30,762 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability owns 4,480 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 4,012 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.02% or 662,226 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 18,875 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd stated it has 75,273 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Msa Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA) stake by 116,225 shares to 841,055 valued at $86.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 10,140 shares and now owns 408,755 shares. International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.

