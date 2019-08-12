Champlain Investment Partners Cut Holding in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by $9.92 Million; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Position by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 899,665 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.76M, down from 912,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 206,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 184,818 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C

Analysts await H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FUL’s profit will be $45.33 million for 12.54 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by H.B. Fuller Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.14% EPS growth.

