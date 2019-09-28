Champlain Investment Partners Continues to Hold Position in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII); Brinker Capital Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) Has Cut by $460,026 as Market Value Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 29,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.34M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 264,940 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 16/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Mental Stress & Diesel Exhaust on Cardiovascular Health (DESTRESS); 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors – touchENDOCRlNOLOGY; 24/05/2018 – GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE – IN NEGOTIATION WITH HOSPITAL OWNER FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN ZHONGLIAN CARDIOVASCULAR HOSPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022 by Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Cardiovascular & Other Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA INC SAYS THERE WERE NO INFECTIONS, NO CANCERS, NO CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS NO DEATHS RELATED TO MN-166; 07/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: lncessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR; 09/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Research Report 2018 – Technologies, Markets and Companies 2017-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Unfiltered (Turkish) Coffee Consumption on Cardiovascular Risk Parameters

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 54.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 10,953 shares as the company's stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 9,263 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398,000, down from 20,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $56.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.14 million shares traded or 82.15% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CSII shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 0.43% more from 31.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Creative Planning owns 7,604 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 349,447 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company holds 13,873 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,419 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 1,847 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.04% or 136,799 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability accumulated 43,552 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 130,568 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 121 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 72,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Partner Investment Management L P, California-based fund reported 5,072 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 76,800 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 292,750 shares to 624,185 shares, valued at $54.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 325,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 8,220 shares to 18,147 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 26,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited holds 401,999 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 1.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 0.04% or 113,805 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,888 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,795 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Co holds 7,000 shares. Ent Financial Services Corp has 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 7,891 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.1% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). High Pointe Cap Management Llc has 37,630 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0.13% stake. Azimuth Lc owns 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 5,300 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 6,957 shares.