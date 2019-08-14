Champlain Investment Partners Boosted Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Holding; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered By $1.24 Million Its Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Pampa Energia S A (PAM) stake by 14.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 46,011 shares as Pampa Energia S A (PAM)’s stock rose 55.92%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 274,642 shares with $7.57 million value, down from 320,653 last quarter. Pampa Energia S A now has $1.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 1.40M shares traded or 57.14% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 18,845 shares as Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH)’s stock declined 1.88%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 749,545 shares with $36.09 million value, up from 730,700 last quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. now has $817.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 15,516 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Qtrly Div; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Constance Howes to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Washington Trust at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 2; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC – THE DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A FOUR CENT PER SHARE INCREASE OVER MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (NYSE:RBA) stake by 1.12 million shares to 5.65M valued at $191.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 316,690 shares and now owns 253,805 shares. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold WASH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 0.16% more from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Teton Advisors accumulated 60,720 shares. Champlain Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 749,545 shares in its portfolio. Pdts Ptnrs Lc accumulated 7,903 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6,049 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 5,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc owns 1,232 shares. De Burlo Gru reported 9,799 shares. California-based Los Angeles Management And Equity Inc has invested 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). 26,038 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,314 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset owns 147 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,685 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 58,900 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Odebrecht unit signs first post-‘Car Wash’ contract with Brazil’s Petrobras – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eXp World Holdings Hires John Tobison as Chief Information Officer – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Efficacy of Isoray’s Cesium Blu Showcased in Recent Studies – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SouthGobi Resources announces second quarter 2019 financial and operating results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $26,500 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 the insider RUGGIERI JOHN T bought $26,500.