Champlain Investment Partners Boosted Its Helen Of Troy Limited (HELE) Stake by $2.65 Million; Shares Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Northstar Group Has Boosted Position

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Limited (HELE) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 23,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 341,025 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.55 million, up from 317,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $151.22. About 42,788 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $27.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1894.07. About 1.38 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com

