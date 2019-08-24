Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.55 N/A -0.03 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Champions Oncology Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Champions Oncology Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 228.70% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 24.4% respectively. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.87%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.