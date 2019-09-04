Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Since Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.45 N/A -0.03 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Champions Oncology Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.6% and 47.6%. Insiders held roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.