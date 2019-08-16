Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Both Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.57 N/A -0.03 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.91 N/A -1.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.6% and 5.1%. Insiders owned 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.