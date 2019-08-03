Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

As Biotechnology companies, Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.62 N/A -0.03 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.90 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Champions Oncology Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Champions Oncology Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.02 shows that Champions Oncology Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Champions Oncology Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 987.87% and its average price target is $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.