Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

As Biotechnology companies, Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.49 N/A -0.03 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Champions Oncology Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.