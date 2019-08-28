Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO)

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.40 N/A -0.03 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 235 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 99.7% respectively. About 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% are Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Loxo Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.