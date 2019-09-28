Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.62 5.77M -0.03 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00

Demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Champions Oncology Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,631,133.67% -20.5% -2.7% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,374,040,425.38% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. Its rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Champions Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.18% and an $9.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. About 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.