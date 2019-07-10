Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.81 N/A -0.03 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 11.93 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Champions Oncology Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Champions Oncology Inc.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand, has 2.17 beta which makes it 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. Its rival Cerecor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average target price and a 95.53% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55% and 51.3%. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.8%. Comparatively, 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.