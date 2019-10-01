Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.56 5.77M -0.03 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Champions Oncology Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,631,133.67% -20.5% -2.7% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 342,919,350.45% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.02. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Champions Oncology Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Champions Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $9.25, while its potential upside is 63.72%. On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 325.00% and its average price target is $8.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Champions Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.6% and 49.3%. Insiders held 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.