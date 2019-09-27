Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.39 N/A -0.03 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 19.44 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Champions Oncology Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Champions Oncology Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 1.41 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Champions Oncology Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Champions Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 62.85% at a $9.25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 89% respectively. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.87%. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.