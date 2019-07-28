Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.97 N/A -0.03 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Champions Oncology Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Champions Oncology Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 554.21% and its average target price is $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55% and 72.9%. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.