Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.36 N/A -0.03 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Champions Oncology Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. Its rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Champions Oncology Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 74.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 78.8% respectively. 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.