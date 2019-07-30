Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) Reaches $6.66 Yearly Low; 2 Analysts Covering ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)

Among 2 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Angie`s List had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, June 25. See ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) latest ratings:

The stock of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.13 target or 8.00% below today’s $6.66 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $77.42M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $6.13 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.19M less. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 23,418 shares traded. Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) has risen 100.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSBR News: 15/03/2018 CHAMPIONS BIOTECHNOLOGY INC CSBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Champions Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSBR); 01/05/2018 – Champions Oncology Adds Amy Wesa, Ph.D, as Director of Immuno-Oncology Research; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 15/03/2018 – Champions Oncology Backs View of Fiscal 2018 Revenue Growth of at Least 20%; 15/03/2018 – CHAMPIONS BIOTECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 04/05/2018 – Granite Investment Partners Buys Into Champions Oncology Inc; 15/03/2018 – Champions Oncology 3Q Rev $5.08M

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. The company has market cap of $77.42 million. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. It has a 666.5 P/E ratio. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services.

Analysts await Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. CSBR’s profit will be $464,961 for 41.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Champions Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

